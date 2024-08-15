Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 6,532 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

