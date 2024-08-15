Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 18,789 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 53,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,111. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

