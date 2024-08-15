Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,030 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

