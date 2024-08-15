Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 137,405 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 137,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,083 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,144,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 4,916,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,294,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

