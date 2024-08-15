Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $59,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. 520,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,764. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

