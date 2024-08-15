Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $79.21. 176,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

