Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $80.09. 424,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

