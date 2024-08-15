Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 66,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 803,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

