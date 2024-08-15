Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 47,671 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 23.28% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $188,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,875. The firm has a market cap of $816.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

