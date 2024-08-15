Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 802,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

