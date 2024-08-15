Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $292.08. 116,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,821. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

