Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 27,935 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

