Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $39.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $919.49. 620,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $978.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.79. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

