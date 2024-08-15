Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $109.80 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 3.72% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $109,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BINC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 896,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,670. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

