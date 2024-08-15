Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,978,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

CGUS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 366,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

