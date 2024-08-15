Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,098. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.