Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $37,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 912,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,056. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

