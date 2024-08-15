Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VRT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.84. 4,817,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,307. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

