Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $552.83. The stock had a trading volume of 756,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.