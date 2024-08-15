Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,924 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,423,116,000 after acquiring an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $365,420,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,573. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

