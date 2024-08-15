Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 14,375 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $227.13. 3,045,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,810. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.