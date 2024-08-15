Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.