Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,172,726. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,311 shares of company stock worth $4,109,391. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

