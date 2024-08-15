Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Glj Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,102,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,171,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.