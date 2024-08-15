Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,967. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

