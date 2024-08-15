Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,192 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,003. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

