Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 30,296 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,492. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

