Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,694 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $144.63. 5,871,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899,141. The firm has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

