Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 100,214 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $500,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 176,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.