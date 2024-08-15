Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,047,027 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 689,787 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after buying an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

