Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.03. 514,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,630,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 95,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

