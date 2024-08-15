Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 45,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

