enGene (ENGN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 439 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare enGene to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enGene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.34 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million 117.28

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

enGene has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 734 2347 5545 66 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 531.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

