Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Trading Down 0.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Endesa Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

