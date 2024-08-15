Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Down 0.2 %

Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £590.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.26).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.