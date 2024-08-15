Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Plans GBX 0.88 Dividend

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Empiric Student Property Stock Down 0.2 %
Empiric Student Property stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £590.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.26).
About Empiric Student Property
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empiric Student Property
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.