Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Monetary Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $931.68. 3,426,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

