Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$22.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$23.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.95.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total transaction of C$211,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Insiders have sold 76,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,442 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

