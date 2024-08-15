Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.09.

EIX opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

