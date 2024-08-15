EchoStar’s (SATS) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

