Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

DY opened at $186.29 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

