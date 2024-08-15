DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 113,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,037. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 826,493 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.