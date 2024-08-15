DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 113,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,037. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
