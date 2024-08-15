DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

