Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 31,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

