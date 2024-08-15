Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

DUK stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

