DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.36.

DTE stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

