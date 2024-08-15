Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.51).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 298.80 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 409.80 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.13.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,538.30). 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.