DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.31. 503,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,684,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $122,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

