DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

DLocal Stock Up 4.5 %

DLO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 2,667,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. DLocal has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.