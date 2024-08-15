Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Robert Freeman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.07 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,700.00 ($20,197.37).
Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
