Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 518,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 232,846 shares.The stock last traded at $84.54 and had previously closed at $84.85.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,685,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

