Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 518,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 232,846 shares.The stock last traded at $84.54 and had previously closed at $84.85.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
